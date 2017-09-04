Coffee Drinkers, Are You Ready For Pumpkin Spice Season? Because I'm Not

After I take my dog on her two-mile walk in the mornings, I'm sweaty. Much of the south and west are in the same place: it's still hot. We're still getting to temperatures above 90 degrees everyday, and it isn't going to let up for weeks. For us, it is way too soon to put away our whites, our bathing suits, or our iced morning drinks. A hot beverage does not sound like it will hit the spot quite as well as a Frappuccino or iced tea does. And I think we can all agree: no one wants a pumpkin spice Frappuccino. That is objectionable, on a moral level as well as to my taste buds. Let's not even discuss the possibility.