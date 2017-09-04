Coffee Drinkers, Are You Ready For Pumpkin Spice Season? Because I'm Not

For some, the end of Labor Day weekend marks the beginning of fall. People go back to school and work after their final long weekend of summer. They stop wearing white (or refuse to stop wearing white). And coffee drinkers celebrate the beginning of pumpkin spice season. But are you really ready for pumpkin spice and everything nice already? I'm not.
Don't get me wrong, when true fall weather kicks in I love nothing more than sitting in my local Starbucks, reading a book, and sipping on a fragrant Pumpkin Spice Latte. I also love a good hot cup of cinnamon apple cider or a delicious mocha latte topped with steamed milk — but not until after the temperature drops enough so that I can put on a sweater without breaking a sweat.
A part of me isn't ready to switch to pumpkin spice coffee yet because I haven't had my fill of yummy summer coffee drinks yet. I just discovered last week that my local Starbucks has the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino and I'm not ready to give up drinking in that cinnamony goodness! I also haven't had enough of their Iced Cascara Coconutmilk Latte. I didn't even like iced coffee until I gave this one a try — you cannot pry it from my sweaty fingers just yet. I've got days of heat waves ahead of me, and I'm going to need to start the day with a black tea mixed with refreshing, tart lemonade for awhile still.
After I take my dog on her two-mile walk in the mornings, I'm sweaty. Much of the south and west are in the same place: it's still hot. We're still getting to temperatures above 90 degrees everyday, and it isn't going to let up for weeks. For us, it is way too soon to put away our whites, our bathing suits, or our iced morning drinks. A hot beverage does not sound like it will hit the spot quite as well as a Frappuccino or iced tea does. And I think we can all agree: no one wants a pumpkin spice Frappuccino. That is objectionable, on a moral level as well as to my taste buds. Let's not even discuss the possibility.
Don't get me twisted: fall is my favorite season. It's just not here yet — in fact, it doesn't kick in until September 22. I will consume more than my fair share of PSLs, just like I will switch from rosé to red wine. And once I do, please don't rush me from PSL to Peppermint Mocha Lattes. I'll get into winter drinks when the time is right, too.
