Early this morning, Starbucks announced that it has added a brand new Frappuccino to its menu, and though we’ve just made it to the end of August’s very first week, the new drink has us daydreaming about fall. It’s called the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino, and it’s available starting today at participating Starbucks locations all over the country.
According to a recent press release, to make the new Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino, Starbucks baristas will start by blending almond milk, cinnamon dolce syrup, coffee, and ice. That blended mixture is then poured into an iconic Starbucks cup and topped with a swirl of whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel, and a few shakes of cinnamon and sugar. We're intrigued.
Since this drink is blended, it’s a nice option for these last few hot days of summer, but the cinnamon flavor is also reminiscent of some of the most popular fall beverages like the famous Pumpkin Spice Latte. And, of course, the caramel automatically makes us think of the caramel-dipped apples we're obsessed with eating all October long. We've also been waiting patiently for Starbucks to release a Horchata-inspired beverage stateside since we've spotted different takes on the beverage via Instagram at Latin American locations.
Although Starbucks' new beverage has almond milk in its name and uses the dairy substitute as one of its key ingredients, don't let that lure you into a false sense of security. The Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino is not actually a non-dairy drink. Most of the syrups used by the coffee chain contain dairy, and like most Frappuccinos, this drink gets the whipped cream treatment.
This new offering is the first Frappuccinos Starbucks has released in quite some time that contains coffee. The last two to be released were the Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino Crème and the Mango Pineapple Frappuccino Crème, both of which were made with a mango crème base and layers of pureed fruit. Unlike those two, the new Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino will give us a little boost of energy to get through August.
