Next, we popped over to the /r/Starbucks subReddit to see if there was more evidence. There, we found a thread posted by a Starbucks employee entitled, " Prickly Pear/Mango Pineapple Recipe Cards?" Jackpot! In the post, the employee explained that his manager had misplaced the Prickly Pear and Mango Pineapple recipe cards and wondered if someone could share a copy. The user wrote, "The drinks launch in 1 day and we have no clue how to even make them." Most commenters told the original poster they would send the recipes in a private message, but one said, "The drink is super easy. Just a mango syrup Creme Frappuccino with a tiny bit of puree at the bottom and the top!" We assume that's how the Mango Pineapple beverage is made but still don't have details on the Prickly Pear drink. Luckily, if all the clues are pointing us in the right direction, we have less than 24 hours to wait for those details. We'll update this post as soon as we hear more.