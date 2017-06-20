It's official! Yesterday, we caught wind of some rumors that there were two new Frappuccinos on their way, and we've spent the last several hours hopeful that we wouldn't be let down. This morning, we woke up to confirmation that the Berry Prickly Pear and the Mango Pineapple Frappuccino Crèmes are now available, just in time for summer.
Both of these fruit drinks are a bit different from the Starbucks Frapps you may be used to. The Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino Crème is made with a mango crème Frappuccino, which is then poured over a strawberry and prickly pear fruit puree. That same puree is then layered on top to finish the beverage off. Starbucks explained in its official press release that prickly pears taste like tropical melon and berries. The puree also has some more subtle notes of hibiscus, passionfruit, and lime.
The Mango Pineapple Frappuccino Crème is made in a similar way. In this one, the mango crème Frappuccino is poured over a mango pineapple fruit puree. And it too gets topped with another layer. Here, the fruit flavors are fresh mango, pineapple, and a hint of lime. Both Frappuccino Crèmes will gracing menus (and Instagram feeds) for a limited time this summer. Pardon us while we head out to snag a sip.
This story was originally published on June 20, 2017.
This year, the internet has helped turned many of the most devoted Starbucks fans into accomplished detectives who have uncovered new drinks like the Unicorn Frappuccino before their official release. After several weeks off the job, Starbucks sleuths are back at it thanks to a few Instagram photos that have led us to believe the coffee chain is launching TWO new Frappuccinos tomorrow.
A few hours ago, FoodBeast directed our attention to two Instagram accounts, that both posted photos of two never-before-seen Starbucks drinks. According to the captions under both pics, the new drinks will allegedly be available at Starbucks locations nationwide on Tuesday, June 20. In case you aren't keeping track, that's tomorrow. The first drink is called the Prickly Pear Frappuccino and the second is the Pineapple Mango Frappuccino. By the looks of these photos, America is finally getting some seriously fruity drinks that look just as good as those that were recently launched by Starbucks Asia. Take a look:
Of course, by now, we know not to believe everything the internet tells us, so we did a little research to see if we could confirm. First, we reached out to an official Starbucks rep, and she told us, "Our Frappuccino plans are under wraps, but we look forward to sharing details very soon." Don't worry, that wasn't enough to make us give up.
Next, we popped over to the /r/Starbucks subReddit to see if there was more evidence. There, we found a thread posted by a Starbucks employee entitled, "Prickly Pear/Mango Pineapple Recipe Cards?" Jackpot! In the post, the employee explained that his manager had misplaced the Prickly Pear and Mango Pineapple recipe cards and wondered if someone could share a copy. The user wrote, "The drinks launch in 1 day and we have no clue how to even make them." Most commenters told the original poster they would send the recipes in a private message, but one said, "The drink is super easy. Just a mango syrup Creme Frappuccino with a tiny bit of puree at the bottom and the top!" We assume that's how the Mango Pineapple beverage is made but still don't have details on the Prickly Pear drink. Luckily, if all the clues are pointing us in the right direction, we have less than 24 hours to wait for those details. We'll update this post as soon as we hear more.
