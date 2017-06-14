Starbucks recently announced the launch of three new Frappuccino flavors that will be available throughout Asia this summer. Now, select countries in Asia are getting even more fun menu additions, and each one looks fruity and refreshing.
The first beverage is called the Grape Frappuccino Blended Juice Drink and it's only available in China. According to the description, it contains three key grape-flavored components. At the bottom of the drink, there is a layer of grape jelly and poured over that is a rose-flavored grape juice. At the top is a layer of chewy grape pulp. Like with any other Frappuccino, this wild one is finished off with whipped cream.
The other three drinks will only be available in Korea. Starbucks fans in this country will be able to try the new Choux Cream Strawberry Frappuccino, which takes borrows flavors from a French cream puff. The Frapp is made with fresh strawberries and a layer of flakey pie crust and topped with whipped cream.
In addition to the many Frappuccinos, Korean Starbucks locations will also be selling two sangria-inspired beverages. The Sangria Red Tea is made with hibiscus and youth berry Teavana teas, while the Sangria Matcha Green Tea is made with matcha Teavana tea. Both beverages will be served with apples, oranges, green grapes, and red grapes, making them prime candidates for Instagram likes.
This story was originally published on June 6, 2017.
Last month when Frappuccino Happy Hour was in full swing at Starbucks locations in the U.S., baristas and fans all over the country got creative and came up with new Frapp flavors to enjoy at half the price. One of the flavors that took the internet by storm was the Banana Split Frappuccino. Since this was a special barista creation, its was pretty hard to find and many of us never got the chance to try it. Starbucks lovers in Asia will soon have the opportunity we didn't because a Banana Split Frappuccino is hitting the official menu there today.
According to a Starbucks press release, the new Banana Split Frappuccino is basically a drinkable ice cream sundae. It's made by blending strawberry whipped cream, bananas, and mocha. The beverage is then topped with a swirl of vanilla whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and waffle cone pieces. It's a favorite summer treat from childhood with a little burst of coffee, and it can easily be sipped on the go.
The Banana Split Frappuccino isn't the only dessert-inspired drink that's being released in Asia today. Starbucks is also launching an Irish Cream Coffee Pudding Frappuccino and a Matcha Earl Grey Jelly Frappuccino. Both of these drinks have involve a few different textures in a single cup. The Irish Cream Coffee Pudding Frapp starts with a layer of coffee pudding infused with Irish Cream. That's topped with espresso whipped cream and espresso powder. The Matcha Early Grey Jelly Frappuccino has a layer of Earl Grey jelly at the bottom and is then topped with a blended green tea Frapp. It's all finished off with a dollop of whipped cream and matcha powder.
So this summer in Asia, Starbucks customers can enjoy a banana split, Irish cream coffee pudding, and Earl Grey jelly in the form of a fan favorite drink. So, if you missed the Banana Split Frappuccinos in America last month, you'll have another chance to try it. Of course, you'll have to fly to Asia first.
