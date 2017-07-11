There's one thing in life that is just as certain as the changing seasons: new Starbucks drinks. In the fall, there's the iconic PSL and in the winter: Peppermint Mochas. Already this summer, the chain has introduced new Frappuccinos, but now that it's really getting hot, it's doubling down on a duty to keep customers cool by adding FIVE new icy drinks to its summer menu. From iced tea lovers to non-dairy drinkers, it seems there is something for everyone.
Let's start with the coffees because it's early, and we are all about a caffeine boost. Surely you remember when the Cascara Latte dropped at the beginning of 2017. Well, today, that latte is getting two new twists. Starbucks fans can now order the Iced Cascara Coconutmilk Latte. Yep, it's non-dairy and won't make you sweat. The new Iced Cascara Coconutmilk Latte features the sweetness of cascara, the lightness of coconutmilk, and espresso. The result is a "light and refreshing espresso beverage perfect for summer," reads a Starbucks press release.
The second coffee drink coming to this summer's menu is called the Iced Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato. Just that name gets our tastebuds excited. This one was originally introduced around this time last year, as Starbucks' first ice espresso drink made with coconut milk. It's created by combining a shot of espresso with chilled coconut milk and white chocolate mocha sauce. The drink topped off with caramel and mocha sauce. Remember, though the drink is made with non-dairy milk, the sweet sauces do contain dairy.
Moving on, Starbuck's Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions are now being offered in three new flavors: the Teavana Shaken Iced Pineapple Black Tea Infusion, the Teavana Shaken Iced Strawberry Green Tea Infusion, and the Teavana Shaken Iced Peach Citrus White Tea Infusion. Each one of these can be sweetened with liquid sugar or you can order them unsweetened. The summer is already starting to look a little less sweaty thanks to this new summer menu additions.
