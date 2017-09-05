Update: After a weekend full of PSL livestreams, which included puppies, guided meditation, and portrait painting, the wait is finally over. Pumpkin Spice Lattes are officially back at Starbucks locations nationwide beginning today. Go for the classic, or get an iced or Frappuccino version since the weather hasn't quite turned to fall just yet. The coffee chain is also adding a new pumpkin spice beverage to the menu: the Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte. While, this has been a favorite among fans who love to customize beverages while the pumpkin syrup is around, this is the first time Starbucks is actually adding the popular beverage to its menu.
This story was originally published on September 1, 2017.
Every year when we cross that summer finish line into September, our minds immediately begin to be preoccupied by one important thing. No, it’s not the return to school, the sad loss of summer Fridays, or what we’ll be cooking on the grill at our upcoming Labor Day parties. Pretty much the only thing we can think about right now is Starbuck’s Pumpkin Spice Latte, and when we’ll be able to take out first sip of the year. Usually, waiting for the PSL's return simply means silently hoping and checking Starbucks’ social media accounts obsessively every few hours until we finally get the announcement. This year, though, things are going to be a bit different. For the very first time, fans can watch the road to the Pumpkin Spice Latte’s return with a livestream video on the Starbucks Facebook page.
Starting at noon today, the PSL’s journey back into our lives will be broadcast through Facebook Live. If you've read the Pumpkin Spice Latte's personal Twitter account (yes, the PSL is active on Twitter with over 17,000 followers), you know that the seasonal beverage can get pretty cheeky. So, if we had to guess what the stream was going to entail, we're assuming it'll be just as quirky as its current online persona.
It's only September 1, but fall excitement is definitely in the air. If it still feels too long to wait for pumpkin-flavored coffee products, you can always hit up your local supermarket to help you wait it out until the official announcement. Or, skip coffee for now and go for pumpkin spice and pumpkin-themed snacks while you wait out the livestream.
