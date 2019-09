Every year when we cross that summer finish line into September, our minds immediately begin to be preoccupied by one important thing. No, it’s not the return to school, the sad loss of summer Fridays, or what we’ll be cooking on the grill at our upcoming Labor Day parties. Pretty much the only thing we can think about right now is Starbuck’s Pumpkin Spice Latte , and when we’ll be able to take out first sip of the year. Usually, waiting for the PSL's return simply means silently hoping and checking Starbucks’ social media accounts obsessively every few hours until we finally get the announcement . This year, though, things are going to be a bit different. For the very first time, fans can watch the road to the Pumpkin Spice Latte’s return with a livestream video on the Starbucks Facebook page