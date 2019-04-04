Getting your crush to pull off an extravagant promposal is just half the battle of ending your high-school days with a bang. Planning every little detail of your prom night is arguably the best part of senior year — after graduation, of course. The dress, the manicure, the makeup, and the hair are all equally important. These pictures will be on your mom's mantle for a lifetime, after all.
And when your hair is natural, the styling options are endless, making it even harder to settle on the perfect look. Some assume that prom — or any special occasion — requires silk pressing your hair straight, but there are lots of gorgeous curly options, too. Ultimately, the most important thing is that whatever style you choose will hold up after you've been body rolling and twerking for hours.
To help declutter all your recent Google searches, we rounded up natural hairstyles that are fit for a prom queen, ahead.
