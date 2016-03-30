We love nothing more than when our clothing gives us something to talk about. It could be a design that (not-so) subtly nods to pop culture or simply, “Isn’t it crazy I thrifted this jacket for $3?” But one of our favorite talking points speaks to our style's ability to spark déjà vu. And in planning our upcoming spring and summer wardrobe essentials, there’s going to be a lot of that.
It's not just one decade we're seeing revisited. Looking at the latest Primark lineup, there's more than a century's worth of references that feel completely fresh and new. However, they aren't entirely. So, as part of your seasonal prep, the slides ahead break down the time periods that made these au courant trends famous. You know, should the topic come up.
It's not just one decade we're seeing revisited. Looking at the latest Primark lineup, there's more than a century's worth of references that feel completely fresh and new. However, they aren't entirely. So, as part of your seasonal prep, the slides ahead break down the time periods that made these au courant trends famous. You know, should the topic come up.