I'm A Porn Star — & I Spend $8,790 A Year On My Beauty Routine

As Leigh has worked her way through this industry, she has spent thousands and thousands of dollars on makeup, hair, and plastic surgery. By her estimate, 10% of her yearly income has routinely gone towards her appearance. "As I’ve aged through this industry, it’s become more about keeping a youthful look," Leigh, 29, says. "Not so much that I want to look 18 when I'm 29, but I don't want to be put into the M.I.L.F. category. As I've progressed, it’s been about taking off years, and enhancing things like my butt and boobs and lips."