A Week As A Cam Girl On A $90,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennial women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag, for the inspiration.)
This week, a cam girl in San Francisco, stocking up on work supplies (lingerie, vibrators, and makeup).
Industry: Webcam modeling. Mostly on MyFreeCams, but I also sell picture sets, custom videos, and sometimes get gifts through Amazon WishLists, but nothing too crazy. Some girls get designer bags and stuff, but I put stuff like books on mine.
Age: 23
Location: San Francisco, CA
Salary: $90k on average
Paycheck Amount: It varies. This week, I earned $4,188.95, which was extremely lucrative. Last week, I only made $400 total. It comes in waves; checks are slightly bigger or smaller depending on how much I work in a pay period.
Number of roommates: 0
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $2,195. I live in a studio that is obscenely priced, but my building is safe. It's in sort of a sketchy neighborhood (the Tenderloin), but it's so central, it makes it worth it.
Student Loan Payments: $325
Utilities: $235
MUNI + BART pass: $83
Phone Bill: $115
Health Insurance: $268
High-Speed Internet: $60
Netflix: $10
Tidal: $20
Savings: At least $1,200 a month. I'm saving for grad school (I want to be a psychologist). I also pay taxes at the end of the year, so it's crucial that I save throughout the year so I don't get swamped.
Day One
12 p.m. — I worked until 1 a.m. last night, so I wake up around noon and eat a banana and some turkey (together — it's so good, I swear!) before heading to the gym. I'd love to dish out for an Equinox membership, but it's much harder to find an excuse when there's a free gym in my building.
2 p.m. — I hate cooking. I hardly ever do it. I usually go out to at least pick up lunch because I can end up cooped in my place for days on end working and sleeping if I don't! Today, I go to Thai Tycoon and get a cucumber salad, a Thai iced tea, and Pad Mee Lao. $20
4 p.m. — I order from Thrive Market a lot because I don't have a car, and I don't ever want to do real grocery shopping. I pay an annual fee ($60) and get great food at discounted prices throughout the year. I order probably once or twice a month. This time I get: Guayaki energy shots, aduki beans, quinoa, jasmine rice, chicken broth, pickled jalapeños, five boxes of Annie's shells and white cheddar, tuna, a few boxes of pasta, a few Frontier soup mixes (the BEST!), tomato sauce, falafel chips, barbecue green peas, plantain chips, freeze-dried pineapple, a box of Mamma Chia Chia strawberry banana squeezes, Primal Kitchen Greek vinaigrette, and my all-time favorite thing (I eat the most of this and have to have it at all times): Udi gluten-free coconut peanut butter cookies. I also get Primal Kitchen Avocado Mayo as a free gift. $166
8 p.m. — After lounging around watching Bloodline on Netflix, I head back to the gym for round two. Once I'm done, I eat the rest of my lunch for dinner and have a few seaweed snacks before getting ready for work.
9 p.m. — I start getting ready for work. Most days, it takes me an hour to get ready, with hair and makeup. There are some days when I just put concealer on, though. I usually work on my bed, so I also try to make my bed, clear any clutter you can see, clean toys, etc.
10 p.m. — I start working. I typically work nights around 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., sometimes earlier or longer depending on how much is coming in. The way it works is I have my main channel, where I chat with all my viewers, and I mostly just talk to them. I get "tips" in this channel — viewers buy tokens on the site, and they'll give them to me, sometimes just for doing nothing because they're feeling generous, or sometimes I'll set a price for something like flashing the camera. Each token gets me $0.05. I spend most of my time working private shows or group shows. I get 50 cents a minute for group shows, $3 a minute for private shows (and an extra $1 a minute if voyeurs "secretly" watch). A "true" private, without any voyeurs, gets me $5 per minute.
4 a.m. — I wrap up work. I ended up with six private sessions, two private sessions with voyeurs, four true private sessions, and five group shows. I also had a 20-minute private Skype show, which I charge $75 for every five minutes (I get paid directly through Paxum, a sex-work-friendly version of Paypal). Plus tips, I make a total of $1,478.65 before going to bed.
Daily Total: $186
Day Two1 p.m. — I wake up later than normal because I was up working late last night; there are some nights when people are being extra generous, and I don't want to stop working. I'm lagging today, so I skip the gym and meet a friend for coffee and lunch. I have a large coffee and a breakfast sandwich. $8
2 p.m. — I work almost every day and have a lot of clients who watch just as much, so I try to keep up by replenishing my underwear stock once a month so they aren't seeing the same thing all the time. This week is "upkeep week," so it's going to be a little more expensive than usual. I head to Victoria's Secret and get 15 pairs of panties, four bras, and a pair of sweats (the sweats are just for me). I keep tabs of these work expenses, so I can deduct them at the end of the year. $250
5 p.m. — I eat a banana with almond butter. Was planning to go to the gym but I take a nap instead.
8 p.m. — I meet up with friends for drinks to celebrate a friend's birthday. I buy a round of drinks. $50
11 p.m. to 2 a.m. — I eat a bowl of granola, a banana, and a tuna sandwich before starting work. First up, a six-minute private with one voyeur, then three more private shows, and two group shows, plus tips. I make $480.95 and then eat some soup before going to bed.
Daily Total: $308
Day Three12 p.m. — Wake up and go to the gym. Afterward, I buy a lemonade and a sandwich before running errands. $12
3 p.m. — I get a blowout. I can't figure out how to do my own hair ever, so I get it done probably once a week, right before my busiest work days. This also gets deducted from my taxes. $70
4 p.m. — I'm in a slump. I get a large coffee and cookie. $6
8 p.m. — I go to a Disclosure concert with some friends. Buy a few drinks and a bacon-wrapped hot dog. Taking the night off tonight, so I can stay out later. $50
Daily Total: $138
Day Four10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — I eat a bowl of granola with a banana before working for a little bit, since I took the night off. I end up with a nine-minute private session, a group show, and another private show. I make $62.15.
2 p.m. — I hit the gym and then meet a friend for lunch. I have a ginger beef quinoa bowl with a hibiscus kombucha, and we split an order of spring rolls. $20
4 p.m. — I go to Sephora and pick up concealer and highlighter. $70
6 p.m. — My Glossier Balm Dot Com I ordered a while ago comes in the mail. I love it so much, I buy three more online. $30
9 p.m. — I eat some soup and an almond-butter-and-banana sandwich (realizing I eat a lot of bananas) before work.
10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — Work. First, I create and edit a custom video for a client, for which I charge $250. I don't feel up for any private or group chats today, so I do a few special themed shows on my main channel: I have a strip show, shower on camera, use coconut oil, and paint my toenails naked. I make $566.15 (all in tips), finish up working, eat some soup, and finally go to bed.
Daily Total: $120
Day Five
3 p.m. — I slept the entire day. I buy a large coffee on the way to a cardio barre class. $3 coffee, plus I re-up my five-pack of classes for $40. $43
4:30 p.m. — Again, since I have a lot of frequent viewers, I like to do new things to keep them coming back. I decide to go shopping for sex toys. I don't like anything that looks vulgar or plastic, so I buy things that are pretty and unique. I pick up the new Jopen Callie dual massager and a Bamboo rose-gold vibrator. I'll deduct these at the end of the year. $100
7 p.m. — I order a salad and burger on Seamless to eat while I watch Netflix before work. $25
9 p.m. to 3 a.m. — I work in the main channel for a little bit, then hop on a 60-minute private Skype show. This only happens once a month with a regular, but I get $900 for the Skype session. I also do a couple more private shows and a group show (another $79.15) before going to bed.
Daily Total: $168
Day Six12 p.m. — I wake up and then go to the store and buy bananas and ingredients for lasagna. $60
1 p.m. — I start making the sauce for my lasagna, I'm making it for a guy whom I've been seeing for awhile. He just got a promotion, and lasagna is the only impressive thing I know how to make.
2 p.m. — I eat a banana and some soup before working early so I can have the night free.
5 p.m. — I go buy a new dress from Aritzia for tonight. I'll pretend it's just something I had in my closet. $100
8 p.m. — He comes over with wine, and we have a nice evening. I eat way too much lasagna.
Daily Total: $160
Day Seven7 a.m. — My guy gets some coffee and a breakfast sandwich before he heads to work.
10 a.m. — I can't get back to sleep, so after lounging around and doing nothing, I go to the gym. Afterward, I go to Walgreens and buy toothpaste and a Snickers. $8
12 p.m. — I get a Brazilian and brow cleanup, which I'll also deduct from my taxes. It's exhausting to keep track of, but helps so much when it comes to tax time because I generally owe a lot! I don't write off makeup, though, because I use it in my everyday life. $75
1 p.m. — I'm starving. I text a friend to meet up for lunch and order a fried-chicken sandwich, collard greens, and a bottled water. $15
3 p.m. — My glasses broke. I order a new pair on Warby Parker. $95
6 p.m. — I grab happy hour drinks and snacks with friends. I buy a round and some fries. $55
10 p.m. — I eat the rest of my lunch for dinner before getting ready for work. In the last two hours of this diary, I make $371.90 off one private session and a group show, plus 7,198 tokens for tips.
Daily Total: $248
Money Diaries are meant to reflect individual women’s experiences and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.
Have a money diary you'd like to share? Send it to us at https://you.refinery29.com/submit-money-diary.
