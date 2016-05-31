A Week As A Cam Girl On A $90,000 Salary

12 p.m. — I worked until 1 a.m. last night, so I wake up around noon and eat a banana and some turkey (together — it's so good, I swear!) before heading to the gym. I'd love to dish out for an Equinox membership, but it's much harder to find an excuse when there's a free gym in my building.



2 p.m. — I hate cooking. I hardly ever do it. I usually go out to at least pick up lunch because I can end up cooped in my place for days on end working and sleeping if I don't! Today, I go to Thai Tycoon and get a cucumber salad, a Thai iced tea, and Pad Mee Lao. $20



4 p.m. — I order from Thrive Market a lot because I don't have a car, and I don't ever want to do real grocery shopping. I pay an annual fee ($60) and get great food at discounted prices throughout the year. I order probably once or twice a month. This time I get: Guayaki energy shots, aduki beans, quinoa, jasmine rice, chicken broth, pickled jalapeños, five boxes of Annie's shells and white cheddar, tuna, a few boxes of pasta, a few Frontier soup mixes (the BEST!), tomato sauce, falafel chips, barbecue green peas, plantain chips, freeze-dried pineapple, a box of Mamma Chia Chia strawberry banana squeezes, Primal Kitchen Greek vinaigrette, and my all-time favorite thing (I eat the most of this and have to have it at all times): Udi gluten-free coconut peanut butter cookies. I also get Primal Kitchen Avocado Mayo as a free gift. $166



8 p.m. — After lounging around watching Bloodline on Netflix, I head back to the gym for round two. Once I'm done, I eat the rest of my lunch for dinner and have a few seaweed snacks before getting ready for work.



9 p.m. — I start getting ready for work. Most days, it takes me an hour to get ready, with hair and makeup. There are some days when I just put concealer on, though. I usually work on my bed, so I also try to make my bed, clear any clutter you can see, clean toys, etc.



10 p.m. — I start working. I typically work nights around 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., sometimes earlier or longer depending on how much is coming in. The way it works is I have my main channel, where I chat with all my viewers, and I mostly just talk to them. I get "tips" in this channel — viewers buy tokens on the site, and they'll give them to me, sometimes just for doing nothing because they're feeling generous, or sometimes I'll set a price for something like flashing the camera. Each token gets me $0.05. I spend most of my time working private shows or group shows. I get 50 cents a minute for group shows, $3 a minute for private shows (and an extra $1 a minute if voyeurs "secretly" watch). A "true" private, without any voyeurs, gets me $5 per minute.



4 a.m. — I wrap up work. I ended up with six private sessions, two private sessions with voyeurs, four true private sessions, and five group shows. I also had a 20-minute private Skype show, which I charge $75 for every five minutes (I get paid directly through Paxum, a sex-work-friendly version of Paypal). Plus tips, I make a total of $1,478.65 before going to bed.



Daily Total: $186



