What To Wear To A Poolside Hang & Not Feel, Well, Naked

If there's one thing New Yorkers love about summer, it's a good rooftop — namely, one with a pool. Since we don't typically have the luxury of a backyard, we look forward to the season when we can get out of the city on the weekends (or sneak our way into a hotel's top floor paradise) and dip our toes into some body of water.
The only thing more difficult than finding a poolside hangout is deciding what to what to wear to them. Of course, if we're planning on taking a dip, we'll been in a bathing suit, but, we'll also be socializing, snacking, and maybe even heading to another occasion straight afterwards. We're all for showing off whatever you've got, but spending the entire day in a bikini can feel a little naked — and we'd rather take the opportunity to get creative with our cover-ups.
This isn't just a swimsuit-and-cover-up situation, though. This is about the full outfit. And with plenty of rooftop days, afternoons, and evenings in our future, the five looks ahead will hopefully spark a whole list of other ideas to pull from. Because we all gotta look good for the deep-end 'gram, amiright?