Unless you're above a size 12/14 in this world, you'll never fully understand what it's like to walk into a store and be invisible based on your body size. As your hand pushes each item forward on the rack, hoping to find that number, you wonder how a person with more mass can totally disappear from an industry.
Now, let's layer fitness onto this. We are under this assumption that fat equals unhealthy and thin equals healthy — affirming a core belief that fat, chubby, plus-size people do not work out. This is a damaging concept. It allows one type of body to be represented in advertising, to be good enough to be considered an "after," and thus produced for when clothing companies make their size limitations. I reject this. I reject the idea that my size has less value and that I'm not good enough to make clothes for.
As I say in the above video, I love to work out. I've been an athlete for most of my life. Working out is not the issue. The issue is buying gym clothes that fit me and support my body. There are some great brands out there that make chic, effective workout clothes for size 14 and above, and I'm here to show you some favorites!
In this episode of Figure It Out, my trainer (and the coolest pole dancer you'll ever meet), Roz Mays, and I discuss what makes a good gym top, sports bras, plus-size athleticism, and representation in the fitness community.
