14 Stunning Plus-Size Wedding Dresses To Buy Online, In Every Budget

While it may sound bleak, plus-size brides’ frustrations are being heard more and more. BHLDN’s just-launched plus-size collection, along with made-to-order, affordable brands like Grace + Ivory, are proof of that. (All of Grace + Ivory’s wedding dresses are under-$2,000, with a portion of every sale going to charity.) So, to make finding a wedding dress when you’re plus-size something to celebrate rather than stress out about, we rounded up wedding dresses of all styles and price points, in the slideshow ahead.