14 Stunning Plus-Size Wedding Dresses To Buy Online, In Every Budget

Some consider a wedding dress one of the most significant fashion purchases a person will make in their life. And with price tags on bridal looks — sometimes leaning more toward the upper four digits than the lower threes — it better be. But, as many brides will tell you, even a higher price tag won’t guarantee that you will easily find the plus-size wedding dress of your dreams — especially when it comes to buying a bridal dress online . This is mainly due to the fact that the fashion industry rarely places equal importance on plus-size women compared to straight-size women, making the options limited. Then there is the issue of size grading, which is the process of sizing up or down from the sample size — which many point to as the main reason why plus-size clothing rarely fits right