Pixie Market Is So On Point Right Now

These days, though, Pixie Market has a new image. Recently they've started designing a lot of its pieces in-house, and the result are clothes that are more refined and elevated than you probably remember. Think slightly Victorian-inspired silhouettes, with ruffled collars, puffed-up shoulders, and structured bodices. There are also polka dots, checked patterns, and the exact fall color palette of mustard yellows and burnt oranges you've been wishing for. Basically, whatever you've got going on, Pixie Market, it looks damn good.