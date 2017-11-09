Pixie Market Is So On Point Right Now

A few years ago, Pixie Market was a destination only quirky fashion girls knew. A tiny store in New York City's Lower East Side neighborhood, it was a place where you could find really cute clothes made by a bunch of fashion brands you'd never heard off. They also had a website, where it was even easier to impulse buy ruffle-y tops and $10 phone cases in the middle of the night.
These days, though, Pixie Market has a new image. Recently they've started designing a lot of its pieces in-house, and the result are clothes that are more refined and elevated than you probably remember. Think slightly Victorian-inspired silhouettes, with ruffled collars, puffed-up shoulders, and structured bodices. There are also polka dots, checked patterns, and the exact fall color palette of mustard yellows and burnt oranges you've been wishing for. Basically, whatever you've got going on, Pixie Market, it looks damn good.
Click on to check out our favorite Pixie Market pieces right now, it may even be a good time to start eyeing what you might want to scoop up when all of those Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start rolling in...