Pink Lingerie Is The New Red This Valentine's Day

If red is the brash champion color of Valentine’s Day, pink is its soft spoken, modest lil' sis. The shade of red we all associate with February 14 is that classic bright outside-of-the-chocolate-box red with few variations. Consider pink: the shades are endless. If you're not a light pink gal, maybe you're a fuchsia one. Plus, prices aren't hiked up when February rolls around. And when you opt for pink lingerie > red lingerie, those bras will last you far beyond this romantic holiday.