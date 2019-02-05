Pink Lingerie Is The New Red This Valentine's Day

If red is the brash champion color of Valentine’s Day, pink is its soft spoken, modest lil' sis. The shade of red we all associate with February 14 is that classic bright outside-of-the-chocolate-box red with few variations. Consider pink: the shades are endless. If you're not a light pink gal, maybe you're a fuchsia one. Plus, prices aren't hiked up when February rolls around. And when you opt for pink lingerie > red lingerie, those bras will last you far beyond this romantic holiday.
Yet another benefit of going pink? Expanding your color palette adds that special element of surprise for your partner. And if you’re shopping just for yourself (same!), this pink lingerie set can be a friendly reminder that good things happen when you step out of your color comfort zone. So take some risks for yourself this V-Day.
Click through for all of the pink lingerie that will be replacing your trusty reds.