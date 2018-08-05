Petite Girls, Get This Best-Selling Summer Dress While You Still Can

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
It may seem like summer is going by in a blink of an eye — it feels like just a short time ago we were celebrating the onset of rooftop hangouts and Summer Fridays. But while it may be August 1st, there's still plenty of summer-ing left in store, from those final one or two weddings to one more last-minute vacation and maybe a bachelorette party or two to go. And, this means it's still totally fair game to scoop up another go-to dress for the season's remaining festivities. Petite gals especially ought to perk up for this one.
Petite Studio's Carly Dress just restocked in red, and it's the brand's top seller from its summer collection. It's been out of stock for a while leading up to now, and luckily the brand was able to respond to the overwhelming demand it received from customers begging to bring the dress back one more time — the petite-friendly label was overwhelmed with e-mails and Instagram DM's when the dress was wiped out. But, it's finally back for the taking, and this will be the last time it's restocked for the summer season, so we'd recommend making moves if you're keen on one more versatile frock for the remainder of summer.
Click ahead to shop it now along with some similar options.
