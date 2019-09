Petite Girls, Get This Best-Selling Summer Dress While You Still Can

Petite Studio's Carly Dress just restocked in red, and it's the brand's top seller from its summer collection. It's been out of stock for a while leading up to now, and luckily the brand was able to respond to the overwhelming demand it received from customers begging to bring the dress back one more time — the petite-friendly label was overwhelmed with e-mails and Instagram DM's when the dress was wiped out. But, it's finally back for the taking, and this will be the last time it's restocked for the summer season, so we'd recommend making moves if you're keen on one more versatile frock for the remainder of summer.