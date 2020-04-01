R29 Readers: We Want Your Amazon Hidden Pet Gems

We appreciate our pets every day. But it's during trying times like these when their unconditional love and companionship bring us even more joy. In celebration of our better-animal-halves, Refinery29's Shopping team is hosting a full week of pet-dedicated content starting on April 6 — and we want to hear from you (on behalf of your two- or three- or four-legged friend)!
As part of the upcoming coverage, we're creating a spinoff of our Amazon Hidden Gems: Pet Week Edition. If you're not familiar with our OG story, it features real R29 readers' favorite products that they secretly (or not so secretly) snagged off Amazon. Only now, we're looking specifically for your surprise pet purchases — from favorite toys to stylish collars, essential grooming tools, special treats, and beyond. Join us in celebrating our favorite furry, feathery, and scaly friends by submitting your Amazon hidden pet gem in the Google Form linked to below. We can't wait to see what kind of wacky and wonderful stuff you've found.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
