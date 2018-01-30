Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place where we DM memes to our friends and double-tap our style icons' most on-point outfits, it's where we discover new labels on the regular.
If you're Instagram feed has been dominated by a certain gingham, scallop-edged dress over the past few weeks, we're right there with you. Those picnic-blanket-printed frocks have been everywhere since cool-girl label Paris 99 (the brand behind these beauts) launched exclusively on Opening Ceremony, where founder Paris Starn interned when she was 16. Everyone from editors to bloggers were posting heart-eye emojis once it was announced, and from there we've already seen countless influencers wearing their unmistakable minidresses — despite it being the middle of winter.
Falling somewhere in between the aesthetics of Daisy and Reformation, we can see why these pieces are blowing up on the 'gram. Between the bright, girly gingham (yup, this trend's not going anywhere) to the stark-white squiggled edges and cut-outs, it's a silhouette you can't help but take a photo in. OC describes the Paris 99 look as "precious silhouettes modernized with oversized rick-rack — a playful take on the feminine" — and that aesthetic has already earned the brand over 3K followers on Instagram.
"Even though I don't have that many followers, the majority of visitors I get to the website come via social media," Starn tells Refinery29. "I come from an art history background, and for me personally, the more I learn about the influences for a specific work of art the more I appreciate it. I applied that same logic to my Instagram, where I started by posting photos from the lookbook, which convey and include my influences behind the brand. I then moved on to posting e-commerce images, which are super fun and colorful — I want people to understand the joy behind the brand, and also to meet my beautiful friends who inspired these dresses!"
Though these are most definitely on our spring wish list, Starn says she "thinks it would be so fun to see people pairing them with pants or a turtleneck underneath." And we couldn't agree more. Now all we have to do is turn that double-tapping into an "add-to-cart."