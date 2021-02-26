Sustainable Styles Are Up To 40% Off At Pact This Weekend

Discounts on eco-conscious and ethically sourced clothing are hard to come by. So, when one saunters its way onto the internet it is our duty to detect, inspect, and redirect our readers’ attention to what truly is the real deal. And now, let us introduce you to our newest find, Pact’s End of Season Clearance sale: an all-weekend-long event that’s got a juicy handful of fair-trade styles, everyday staples, and organic cotton threads up to 40% off.
On most days, you can find the R29 Shopping Team endorsing the hype on Pact’s infamous Room Service sheet set, but today, our eyes are glued on the brand’s equally cozy cotton apparel. We’ve got wide-leg jumpsuits, rib-fit dresses, chunky knit sweaters, and more bed-to-business adaptable styles on our super-sale radars. Take a look at the sustainable-yet-affordable fashion-palooza ahead while supplies last, because if we know Pact, these styles will go fast.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.