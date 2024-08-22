Pachinko Season 2 Shows Surviving & Thriving Is A Generational Battle

It’s something the cast grapples with in their own lives as well. “Thriving is such an aggressive word — it’s so active,” Ha says. “I suppose the place I’m at in my life at the moment feels very present. What’s most important to me is the day to day. When I was a young man, I had so much drive for whatever goal or thing that might be attained, and [now] I feel almost none of that now. I feel deeply grateful for what I’m able to do and the life that I have at the moment. Outside of that, I don’t really know what else there is. I’m happy right now. I’m peaceful, I’m content.”