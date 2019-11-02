Snuggle Up In The Coziest Portmanteau Of All—The Coatigan

There comes a point in the cozy days of fall where the season reaches its pinnacle. This glorious but brief period is a delicious sliver out of the annual weather pie where the temperature is at its most perfect: crisp but not too cold, sunny without being hot, layers recommended but not required. It's a time of year where you can still keep that puffer jacket packed away, but an oversized scarf is no longer enough to do the trick. So what's a person to wear throughout this beautiful state of living in the in-between?
Make way for the coatigan. It's a hybrid wardrobe essential for transitional weather that's not entirely a coat, but not exactly a cardigan either. Instead, the coatigan is a stylish, happy medium that happens to make an excellent chilly office essential too. From light and lengthy dusters to heavier, more structured silhouettes, the options for staying warm without overheating are abundant. While some coatigans can be belted or tied at the waist, others are designed for layering so you can pile on plenty of garments and accessories as winter draws near. Texture also plays a large part in the versatility of this crossbreed piece, with options like ribbed knits and chunky Italian-spun alpaca fabrics that can function as outerwear — weather permitting, of course.
So let us welcome you to the best part of autumn with a selection of cardigan-like coats (or coat-like cardigans, depending on which one you pick) to prep your closet accordingly.
