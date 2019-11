Snuggle Up In The Coziest Portmanteau Of All—The Coatigan

Make way for the coatigan. It's a hybrid wardrobe essential for transitional weather that's not entirely a coat, but not exactly a cardigan either. Instead, the coatigan is a stylish, happy medium that happens to make an excellent chilly office essential too. From light and lengthy dusters to heavier, more structured silhouettes, the options for staying warm without overheating are abundant. While some coatigans can be belted or tied at the waist, others are designed for layering so you can pile on plenty of garments and accessories as winter draws near. Texture also plays a large part in the versatility of this crossbreed piece, with options like ribbed knits and chunky Italian-spun alpaca fabrics that can function as outerwear — weather permitting, of course.