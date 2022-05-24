Whether you're training for your third marathon or are perfectly content with a light run around the block to pick up coffee, Outdoor Voices' recreational activewear offers something for everyone. And that "something" just got way more affordable, thanks to the brand's back-and-better-than-ever OV Extra Sale section, which just got a major refresh ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
The Austin-based athleisure label occasionally blesses us with a fresh drop of price-slashed goods that are anywhere from 20% to 50% off full price. We're talking fan-favorite items like the Hudson running shorts, breezy exercise skorts, and the Doing Things Bra, among many others.
As with any red-hot sale, we don't expect the best stuff to stay in stock for long. Ahead, we've mined the site for the need-to-cop OV goods you'll live (laugh, love) in all summer long.
OV's TechSweat fabric practically repels all moisture, making this streamlined cropped tank a must-have for summer. I plan on pairing mine with everything from jorts to a dressier mini skirt for rooftop hangs.
Dare we say, we're living in the golden age of the fitness skort? OV's sporty-chic portmanteau has a built-in shorts liner (aka bike-friendly), plus a phone pocket so you can focus on Doing More Things.
You can never own too many breezy tops — especially as we approach peak sweaty season. This cloud-soft, airy muscle tank is perfect for lounging at home, running errands, and everything in between.
Fun fact: I'm actually wearing this bra right now, and it's one that constantly lives at the very front of my workout clothes drawer for myriad reasons. For starters, it's cute. It also provides surprisingly ample support for medium-chested folx like me, but it doesn't feel bulky or super constricting. I'll be stocking up.
This beloved running short-short (which is also available in a slightly longer length for more coverage) is rarely on sale, so this is a big deal. In addition to coming in several trendy colorways, it features some of the best (zippered!!) pockets I've ever seen in a workout short.
If I could live exclusively in clothing made of ribbed fabric, I gladly would. Until that's feasible, I'll just be stocking up on these ribcage-grazing soft leggings in a particularly funky shade of pumpkin orange.
If you prefer a low-impact bra with light support, then OV's Flow Bralette is perfect. It still has that held-in feeling you get from a sports bra but with 11/10 comfort.
Throw in a matching short because why not? These are made from the same buttery-soft performance fabric as the Flow Bralette, making them ideal for chill activities like yoga or grocery shopping.
Pro tip: I only fly in black leggings or track pants because I tend to get cold on planes, no matter where I'm traveling to/from. These OV ones are already in my cart, and I can't wait to breeze through the TSA checkpoint in them.
There's just something about a full-length bodysuit that makes us want to kick, stretch, and kick. While it's admittedly not the most bathroom-friendly garment, we can't deny the sculpting, movement-friendly benefits of this sporty one-piece.
