The One Product That Actually Gives You Effortless Waves Without Any Effort

Just-hopped-off-a-surfboard hair has been around as long as salt water and sand, but few, if any, stylists have made effortless waves as synonymous with their brand as Jen Atkin. From Chrissy Teigen to Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid, Atkin's A-list clients all have everything I want my hair to be: tousled, messy, textured, and ridiculously cool. When Jen Atkin came out with her hair-care line, Ouai, the whole R29 beauty team (along with her 1.7 million Instagram followers) squealed with excitement. Months later, one hero product stands out above the rest: the wave spray.
I've tried countless salt sprays over the years, and the vast majority of them have left my hair crunchy, sticky, and dry. This one does none of those things, miraculously. It's incredibly lightweight, smells like a Hawaiian beach cove, and allows me to run my fingers through my strands without catching on tangles. After towel-drying my hair, I spray it from mid-length to my ends, twisting and scrunching sections as I go. Once it air-dries, I'm left with the texture and natural-looking bends I wish I had been born with.
Ouai Wave Spray, $26, available at Sephora.
I've tried countless salt sprays over the years, and the vast majority of them have left my hair crunchy, sticky, and dry. This one does none of those things, miraculously. It's incredibly lightweight, smells like a Hawaiian beach cove, and allows me to run my fingers through my strands without catching on tangles. After towel-drying my hair, I spray it from mid-length to my ends, twisting and scrunching sections as I go. Once it air-dries, I'm left with the texture and natural-looking bends I wish I had been born with.
Ouai Wave Spray, $26, available at Sephora.
Advertisement