These Products Are The Secret To Effortlessly Messy Hair

If you have curls, don't spend hours manipulating your texture into an "undone look." Instead, try these styling tweaks to get this gorgeous halo effect. Messy, textured hair has fully infiltrated the runway and red carpet, and the lazy girl in us is ecstatic. But, just as it is with "no-makeup makeup," these effortless looks actually do require a bit of effort — and it varies from style to style. Ahead, we've pulled together a few of our favorite undone-but-done hair moments — along with the best hair sprays and styling hacks to get you there faster. Because if you're going for the "I overslept" look, you shouldn't have to wake up early for it.
