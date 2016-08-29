There’s no denying that the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet has been the birthplace of a number of historic beauty looks. Take a quick trip down memory lane, and you'll come across Britney Spears' crimped waves (2000), Lil’ Kim’s periwinkle wig (1999), or Gwen Stefani’s ‘50s throwback suicide hair roll (1998). And that's barely scratching the surface — Madonna, anyone?
If the awards show's colorful beauty history has taught us anything, it's that the VMAs are the place to debut a fresh new 'do or an avant-garde makeup choice. Safe is not in the dress code. So far, the red carpet hasn't disappointed. Pierced locs, matte lips, and Beyoncé — what more could you want?
We're having a hard enough time picking out our favorites, and we've only hit the tip of the iceberg. Click through the slides ahead for the looks we can't stop obsessing over. We've got visions of Blue Ivy's braids dancing through our heads.
