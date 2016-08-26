22 VMAs Beauty Moments You Need To See Again

Many of us grew up watching MTV. For millennials rushing home from school to click on the tube, the network was the place to keep up on all things cool, from cutting-edge shows to the latest music videos. And TRL? We dreamed about being in that audience. However, the pinnacle of the network's influence was always the annual Video Music Awards.
Wild things took place on that VMAs stage, from Britney Spears making out with Madonna (somewhat tame for 2016) to Diana Ross love-tapping Lil' Kim’s lavender nipple pasty — and those moments are ingrained in our memories. The live action was provocative, but the beauty looks were, too. When you think of these and close your eyes, you'll likely still see Spears’ crimped waves and Lil' Kim's periwinkle wig.
This weekend will mark the 32nd annual VMAs, and to celebrate we’ve rounded up some of our favorite beauty moments from the show, starting all the way back at its inception in the '80s. Click through to see all the looks that influenced us through the years.
