The Most Nonsense VMA Categories Of All Time

The MTV VMAs are not a subtle awards show. The network has brought us some of the most spectacular, over the top, memorable music performances and awards show moments on television, since their launch way back in 1984.



For the first 20 years of the event, they stuck to handing out Moonmen to artists for very straightforward categories like Video of the Year, Best New Artist in a Video, Best Direction in a Video and so on. They wanted to be legit, like the Oscars and the Grammys. But in 2005, something shifted.



Maybe it was the hurricane that hit the show that year, it's second year in Miami. Maybe it was the rapidly shifting evolution of digital culture encroaching on how we consumed music. Or maybe the producers were just feeling frisky. But that year ushered in a 10-year streak of the show introducing new categories of awards, some of which so quickly became irrelevant that they lasted for only one year (Best Ringtone, we mean you).



