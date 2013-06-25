And because we're always in favor of a smooth getaway (keys, wallet, bag, go!), we've rounded up a few super-versatile suitcase staples from one of our favorite resort-wear brands, OndadeMar. Whether it's a carry-on that doubles as a beach bag or a simple, white cover-up that looks just as chic on the beach as it does at a rooftop bar, each of these finds packs a huge punch...without taking up a lot of space.