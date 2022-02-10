The Lightweight, Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizer That Takes Skin From Shiny To Dewy

As I mentioned earlier, I used this both morning and night even though it's labeled as a day cream. (If you personally love something more thicc for PM, then by all means go for it!) Now for the not-so-fun part: At $235, this is a very (very, very) expensive product by my standards. Is it indulgent? Extremely. On the plus side, a little went a long way with this stuff; conversely, as someone who doesn't necessarily demand much from a moisturizer, I probably would repurchase this only as an extra-special treat as opposed to this becoming my new skin-care hero step. (But who knows, maybe I'll feel differently five or ten years from now!) For now, I will lovingly use up every last drop of this jar — and fully enjoy being a little extra with my reborn skin.