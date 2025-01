Olive & June Perfected The At-Home Manicure — Again

“We [always] knew we needed to formulate without HEMA,” Olive & June’s Head of Product Development Anne Reigle tells Refinery29. “We ended up testing a ton of different ingredients and landed on a proprietary blend of adhesion promoters that last up to 21 days.” The brand also designed a custom UV LED lamp for foolproof at-home curing. “After rigorous testing, we found the ideal setup: 17 precisely placed LED bulbs paired with a reflective surface to evenly disperse light and ensure your nails are cured from every angle—quickly and thoroughly, every time," Tuttle explains. The lamp’s UV exposure is safe for home use, but if you’re extra cautious, applying sunscreen or wearing UPF fingerless gloves (as I do) is a great habit.“Because we were creating the lamp at the same time as the [gel polish] formulation, we were able to have control over every aspect and make it work with exactly the type of bulbs and the type of light intensity that we needed,” Reigle explains. I personally like to apply sunscreen to the backs of my hands before a gel manicure or wear UPF fingerless gloves to be more mindful of UV exposure.