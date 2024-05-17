7 Fresh Nail Colors For Summer, Courtesy Of Olive & June

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Summer is just around the corner, which means a few things: Longer days, warmer weather, outdoor soirées, and a red-hot batch of manicure trends to get excited about. Summer nail polish drops of the past may have leaned heavily into neon and tropical-inspired brights, but when has Olive & June ever done things by the book? The cult nail brand behind your favorite salon-inspired press-ons and long-wear polish is heating things up with a just-dropped summer collection — and we have the exclusive deets.
The nautical-inspired assortment of seven new polishes, seven new press-ons, and more, channel the laid-back, coastal energy of a summer spent at an idyllic lake house (or your one friend-of-a-friend’s Hamptons bungalow). With shade names like Maine Character Energy, Shades of Seersucker, and All Manis on Deck, Olive & June’s summer lineup is as elevated, fun, and chic as we hope our summer to be. Keep reading to get the inside scoop on every new shade in the collection from Olive & June’s founder and CEO, Sarah Gibson Tuttle.
This cheeky pinkish-red evokes our favorite summer crustacean, the lobster. Whether in roll form or plastered on swim trunks, Gibson Tuttle dubs this shade “the pinky-red-coral that summer dreams are made of.”
From makeup to nails, jelly finishes show no sign of slowing down this summer. Like your favorite boardwalk confectionary, Saltwater Taffy is a sheer bubblegum pink with the lowkey vibe of a naked nail, but with a little something-something. “We have completely fallen in love with jellies and sheers, and so has our community,” Gibson Tuttle shares. “We knew this sugary shade would be such a fresh wash of color for summer on its own, and that it had endless layering possibilities over any color in your collection.”
My personal favorite of the bunch is this dreamy periwinkle creme. If you could bottle carefree summer nights, Shades of Seersucker would be it. “A lot of our initial moodboards for summer featured a lot of textiles and other seaside textures,” Gibson Tuttle explains. “That iconic light blue stripe of a seersucker jacket or swim trunks was one we loved from the beginning.”
“We are all hopping on board this imaginary boat adventure, and so it really is all manis on deck,” Gibson Tuttle says. “This bright turquoise is so electric, and completely boosts your mood.” Pairs well with: White-sand beaches, a refreshing drink, and unlimited PTO.
“This is such a unique shade because it's a jelly orange base, with a gorgeous gold-orange iridescence to it,” explains Gibson Tuttle. “This shade shifts as you move, which we loved, because it captured that effervescence of a bubbly spritz. It's also really buildable, so if you prefer an opaque shimmery orange, you can get that in 3 coats.” We’re calling it now: This red-hot hue is one you’ll be reaching for all summer long.
While we hope that a treacherous run-in with any unfriendly fish is not on the plan this summer, this aquatic navy is an unexpected (and utterly chic) choice for summer. “This was one of the first colors we developed for this collection,” Gibson Tuttle shares. “A deep navy is a fun take on a neutral for summer, and it is absolutely fisherman sweater chic.”
Gold Drops
Spoiler alert: You can actually get a full-size bottle of this mesmerizing shimmery gold for free with any purchase of any Olive & June mani system. “This is a subtle golden sheer that was inspired by shimmery summer body oil,” Gibson Tuttle shares. “The glazed trend is not showing any signs of stopping, but we're excited about this warmer, more golden take.”
"A crisp white mani in summer is a forever favorite, but we made it even more stunning with this shimmery chrome treatment for a glazed effect," Gibson Tuttle tells us.
These geometric, sailor-inspired press-ons combine the wow factor of nail art with the ease (and price point) of an at-home mani. "It doesn't get more captaincore than this," says Gibson Tuttle. "This was an on-theme take on a classic French manicure."
"Chrome is one of our favorite finishes in press-ons, and having it in a blue is stunning," Gibson Tuttle shares. "Blue is a hero color for this collection, and this pale hue balances the depth of navy perfectly." An elongated, coffin shape also makes this one perfect for your bougiest summer party this season.
Let the stars align with your manicure with these cosmic pressies. "A classic, milky, sheer and neutral base accented by tiny puffy silver stars is the fun pop we all need," says Gibson Tuttle.