Olive & June’s Spring Collection Is A Picnic Party For Your Nails

Spring wardrobe refreshes are nice and all, but ask any beauty person what gets them pumped for the equinox, and it's, without a doubt, fresh, happy-go-lucky nails. And of course, leave it to Olive & June to outdo last year's tea party-themed lineup with an equally joyous, seasonally appropriate one: Fellas, pack your Baggus and comfortable sneakers because we're going to the farmers market.
While spring may conjure up florals aplenty, nothing says fresh like in-season produce, amirite? Such is the inspiration behind Olive & June's assortment of six new polishes, three new press-ons, and reimagined, limited-edition versions of the fan-fave Poppy tool (in a zesty lime hue) and Studio Box, which has been covered in berries for the occasion. Ahead of the collection's spring drop, I tested out each shade (see epic mani moment above) and am calling it now: Cancel your gel appointment because this collection has your spring nail wardrobe on lock.
