Olive & June’s Spring Collection Is A Picnic Party For Your Nails

While spring may conjure up florals aplenty, nothing says fresh like in-season produce, amirite? Such is the inspiration behind Olive & June 's assortment of six new polishes three new press-ons , and reimagined, limited-edition versions of the fan-fave Poppy tool (in a zesty lime hue) and Studio Box , which has been covered in berries for the occasion. Ahead of the collection's spring drop , I tested out each shade (see epic mani moment above) and am calling it now: Cancel your gel appointment because this collection has your spring nail wardrobe on lock.