Have you ever noticed that getting a sports bra on is essentially the warm-up to your workout? Of course, everyone wants one that's tight and sturdy (for high-impact activities, at least), but chances are, the more supportive a sports bra is, the more of a struggle it is to stretch those elastic bands and often-complicated straps over my head, making it so I'm sweating before I even start exercising. (And, of course, once I do eventually get it on, the it's covered in deodorant marks).