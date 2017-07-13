Have you ever noticed that getting a sports bra on is essentially the warm-up to your workout? Of course, everyone wants one that's tight and sturdy (for high-impact activities, at least), but chances are, the more supportive a sports bra is, the more of a struggle it is to stretch those elastic bands and often-complicated straps over my head, making it so I'm sweating before I even start exercising. (And, of course, once I do eventually get it on, the it's covered in deodorant marks).
But now, that battle comes to an end. In addition to debuting the groundbreaking FlyKnit Bra, Nike's introduced the zip bra — a piece I personally find just as revolutionary. Why? This super-supportive style (designed for medium to high-impact activities, like gym workouts, running, and dance) zips right open for easy dressing and undressing. Finally, I don't have to be silently struggling to get my sports bra on and off in the locker room. Instead, I can slip into it one arm at a time, just like I'm putting on a jacket. Then, I simply zip my girls into place and I'm on my way.
As for the rest of the specs, this bra features built-in stabilizers, sweat-wicking fabric, and molded cups so that you don't sacrifice shape for support. It's currently offered for $55 in sizes XS to XL, and no, you can't feel the zipper on your skin at all (it's completely lined on the inside). Plus, it's got a unique racer-meets-scoop-back, so you're not sacrificing style, either. Truthfully, this piece opened my eyes to a world of easy, zip-on, zip-off sports bras, and I can't believe I've gone this long without owning one.
Finally, I can get ready to workout without the sports bra wrestling match. Click on to shop this new style from Nike, along with some similar options, and get ready to kiss your non-zip sports bras goodbye.