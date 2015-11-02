This Season's Must-Have Shoe Is (Gasp!) Actually Practical

Remember when Birkenstocks became a fashion trend? Opinions were divided — some willingly welcomed their kind-of-unattractive-but-mostly-comfy weirdness with open arms, while others remained dubious. Well, we have a feeling that will be the case for this season's ugly-cute footwear must-have. Introducing: the resurgence of the mountain boot.
Usually with a heavy, treaded sole and thick laces, the shoe that's about to be everywhere is far from traditionally stylish — but its practicality and no-fucks-given attitude is sure to make it a fashion-crowd staple sooner rather than later, especially once major urban cities turn to sludge mazes come winter.
In our opinion, there's nothing better than a shoe that's comfortable, versatile, and good-looking, too. And since there seems to be a bizarre footwear trend hitting the scene every season (who can forget spring's weird sandals or the foot-hugging glove shoes from fall?), it might just be time to embrace this chunky, outdoors-y boot.
Will you be wearing them? Click ahead for our picks and take your stance now.
Related:
Going-Out Shoes You Can Actually Walk In
You’re Shopping For Shoes Wrong (According To This Shoe Expert)
10 Gorgeous Takes On This Grandma-Approved Trend
Usually with a heavy, treaded sole and thick laces, the shoe that's about to be everywhere is far from traditionally stylish — but its practicality and no-fucks-given attitude is sure to make it a fashion-crowd staple sooner rather than later, especially once major urban cities turn to sludge mazes come winter.
In our opinion, there's nothing better than a shoe that's comfortable, versatile, and good-looking, too. And since there seems to be a bizarre footwear trend hitting the scene every season (who can forget spring's weird sandals or the foot-hugging glove shoes from fall?), it might just be time to embrace this chunky, outdoors-y boot.
Will you be wearing them? Click ahead for our picks and take your stance now.
Related:
Going-Out Shoes You Can Actually Walk In
You’re Shopping For Shoes Wrong (According To This Shoe Expert)
10 Gorgeous Takes On This Grandma-Approved Trend