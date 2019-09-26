These Will Be The 14 Most Popular Halloween Costumes This Year

If you’re gunning for the Halloween gold this year, you're in for a treat that’s even better than full-size candy bars: the R29 trending Halloween costume predictor. Yes, this is the ultimate occasion for ghoulish garb and spooky skeletal ensembles, but it’s also the only time where you can fully assume the identity of your favorite fictional characters and real-life icons without it being totally creepy. And if there’s anything we’ve learned from 2018’s Game of Thrones-inspired disguises and the plethora of Wonder Women, it’s that every year has its own cultural creed of trending costume concepts.
This has been a monumental year for addictive HBO releases (where are our Euphoria fans?), horror flicks that’ll land you in therapy (if you’ve seen Midsommar, you know what we’re talking about), and a full dose of curious celebrity behavior (aka, Kanye being Kanye) — all of which we’re sure will be transformed into 2019’s most popular Halloween costumes. To provide you with an accurate guide for your own outfit research, we’ve been keeping notes, consulting our all-knowing Entertainment team, and monitoring Google Trends to stay on top of the major pop culture events, binge-worthy series, and hit movies that can and will become major Halloween moments.
We’ve sifted through the ballerina hippos, Negasonic Teenage Warheads, and viral egg meme outfits to formulate a master list of our top 14 picks, with options suitable for the solo dresser and group getups alike.
Ahead, find everything you need to turn yourself into Taylor Swift, JoJo Siwa, Elizabeth Holmes and beyond — and shop your favorite looks to make October 31, 2019 one to remember — if not by the antics of the night, then at least in the successful preservation of pop culture history.
Jules From EuphoriaAfter polling pretty much the whole R29 office, we found that lots of people have their Halloween hearts set on becoming characters from this year's hit teen drama, Euphoria — and we think you should too. Yes, this is your moment to get meta and dress up as Jules dressing up as Claire Danes. The 1996 Romeo + Juliette film was nothing short of iconic, as was the recreation of Danes’ angel costume in this new HBO show. It's as simple as piecing together a white dress and wings. Plus, sparkly and exaggerated eye makeup was all over the NYFW runways this season, so you'll also be super on-trend.
The Tethered From Us
Go all-out scary by taking a note out of Jordan Peele’s book. His 2019 feature horror film US starring Lupita Nyong’o has terrified people all around the country since its release. The movie’s underground characters, the Tethered, make for a comfortable yet creepy costume and we imagine there will many Tethered running around come October 31 — scary. Get a red jumpsuit, add some gloves, sandals, and fake plastic scissors and you’ll have a very convincing ensemble.
Mary Louise Wright From Big Little Lies
The addition of Meryl Streep to the cast of HBO’s Big Little Lies was one of the most talked-about TV happenings in 2019, and Streep unsurprisingly came through with her unforgettable portrayal as the vengeance-seeking mother of the late Perry Wright. This look is a strong contender for lazy dresser uppers as you can easily source most of what you need like a sensible cardigan and patterned silk scarf from your own home. Add thin-framed glasses, and a wig (that can easily be reused for an Anna Wintour lewk). You can even get a simple, Mary Louise-approved black bag to keep using long after Halloween is over.
Midsommar Cult Member
The time is now to channel the creepy, cult-y weirdness that got the folk horror film Midsommar so much attention this year. You don’t need to travel to a remote Swedish village to master this look — a prairie dress and a flower crown will do the trick. This costume is best done as a group. One woman dressed in a white dress and flower crown on Halloween is cute — many women wearing matching frocks and wreaths can be sort of frightening. (No shade to summertime bridesmaids intended!)
Cast Of Hustlers
We’re declaring 2019 the year of J.Lo, and Halloween marks the perfect opportunity to pay homage to the pop goddess in her latest film, Hustlers. The crime drama stars a number of Hollywood heavy hitters, which means you can grab a couple of friends, slip into some slinky neon, sexy suits, and animal-print dresses, to do the movie justice. Or just go there with this sparkly ensemble: a bedazzled captain's hat, bodysuit, and a sequined jacket.
Elizabeth Holmes
Honestly, who didn't see HBO's The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley back in March? Ever since the documentary's release, the world has been obsessed with knowing more about Elizabeth Holmes and her startup scam. As one of the most controversial and talked-about people on the planet, Holmes is guaranteed to be a trending costume this year — especially because the look requires items that are probably already in your closet. Black turtleneck? Check. Red lipstick? Check. Halloween costume for 2019? Check.
Robin's Scoops Ahoy Uniform From Stranger Things
If you’re addicted to ice cream and Netflix’s hit series, Stranger Things, there is one obvious choice for you to make this Halloween. The Scoops Ahoy uniform is one of the most epic looks from the show’s third season (aside from Eleven’s makeover, obviously), and it’s already been made into easy one-piece costumes that you can order online.
JoJo Siwa
While JoJo Siwa was a popular costume for kids everywhere last year, it's time for adults to momentarily revel in all the colorful bows and bling that have catapulted this 16-year-old to worldwide fame — especially when Kim Kardashian West and her adorable daughter North appeared on the YouTuber's channel back in March. As long as you have something rainbow along with ample hair accessories, your costume is good to go.
Kanye West At Coachella
When Yeezy took his version of Sunday Service to Coachella, he both raised eyebrows and won praise. The merch table overfloweth with spiritual threads (now available for resale on Grailed, of course) but seriously, Sunday Service is not all about profits, it also about prophets. And we're predicting this will be another group costume win for those who are only sorta into dressing up for Halloween. This costume requires little effort to recreate with your friends, all you need are some oversized purple sweat sets and colored hair spray.
VSCO Girl
One highly searched term on the internet right now when researching popular Halloween costumes this year is "VSCO Girl," which according to Urban Dictionary, is a young woman who wears "oversized t-shirts or sweatshirt with Nike shorts. Has Vans, Crocs, Birks, and wears a shell necklace." Most importantly, you'll need scrunchies and a Hydro Flask to perfect this look. Don't forget to add a warm filter when you post an Instagram of your look.
