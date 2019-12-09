The Most Innovative Sex Toys Of The Decade

The decade is ending, and we’re looking back at the best music, movies, books, and… sex toys. Yes, that’s right. Sex toys have come a long way since 2010. In the past ten years, we’ve seen the rise of bluetooth vibrators, gender-neutral sex toys, wearable vibes, and plenty of other innovations that can take our orgasms to new heights.
While classics like the Magic Wand and the Rabbit will always have a place in our bedside drawers, we love that sex tech brands are pushing toy development forward. You might look at certain toys and wonder, “How does that work?” But more often than not, discovering the answer to that question will blow your mind — in a good way.
Right now, we might be in a golden era of sex tech. Many companies are developing new products and while there are still barriers to advertising those products (looking at you, Facebook, Instagram and the MTA), there's definitely an eager audience. “[Sex tech] is changing rapidly, and there’s a huge opportunity to be a part of an industry that has the potential to change women’s lives,” Unbound founder Polly Rodriguez told Refinery29 last year.
Here, we’re looking back at some of the most innovative sex toys of the 2010s.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.