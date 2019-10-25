With November rapidly approaching, the time is nigh to invest in a pair of clompers. (Cool ones, of course — we use the term “clompers” lovingly.) We’ve watched a veritable parade of boots dance in front of our eyeballs like so many sugarplums — lug-soled ones, lace-up ones, low-heeled ones, chunky ones, knee-high ones, and faux croc stamped ones to name just a few. While all of these buckets are well and good, there’s one serious question that has the greatest effect on our decision-making process — but are they comfortable?
We on the Shopping team certainly have our opinions, but can only vouch for a few pairs among us. In an effort to give you a little more variety, we turned around in our swivel chairs to ask our fellow R29ers which comfy boots they swear by — and our stylish colleagues did not disappoint. They pointed out everything from a heavy-duty, tried-and-true heritage snow boot to a sleek, low-heeled and pointy-toed number that will take you to the office five days a week. Click through to see which boots are really worth investing in this fall — with high comfort rating from people who actually wear them.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.