We on the Shopping team certainly have our opinions, but can only vouch for a few pairs among us. In an effort to give you a little more variety, we turned around in our swivel chairs to ask our fellow R29ers which comfy boots they swear by — and our stylish colleagues did not disappoint. They pointed out everything from a heavy-duty, tried-and-true heritage snow boot to a sleek, low-heeled and pointy-toed number that will take you to the office five days a week. Click through to see which boots are really worth investing in this fall — with high comfort rating from people who actually wear them.