8 Quotes That Show What Millennial Women Really Think About Money

Last winter, we launched Money Diaries , where twice a week, a millennial woman opens up about her spending and saving habits and tells all. While the women stay anonymous, we know everything about them, from how much they make to what they eat for breakfast to whom they go home with, and a million little details in between. It’s amazing how money touches every facet of our lives, and yet it’s something many of us are reluctant to talk about. The goal with Money Diaries is to break down this last taboo, and if the comments (good and bad) are any indication, it’s working.Ahead, eight of our favorite lessons we learned about money from the past six months of Money Diaries. Surely there is more wisdom to be gleaned from the diaries still to come.