A Week In NYC On A $100,000 Salary



Total: $56.49



Day Six 10 a.m. — I get a breakfast burrito, grapefruit, and side of potatoes for breakfast delivered. I didn't really eat a real dinner, so I was hungry. $19.28



2 p.m. to 7 p.m. — I go shopping with my sister and a friend. I don't really go shopping all that often, but once or twice a year, we go out to a mall. Today is that day. I use my tax return money to buy:

- Lululemon pants and a pair of capris. Yes, I know they are ridiculously priced but they are just amazing and I only buy them a few times a year. Plus, I believe if you like your workout clothes, you'll go to the gym more. $206

- A nice Madewell blouse for work and going out. $59.50

- A J. Crew linen shirt and hair accessory. $57.48

- Two throw pillows for my couch from Crate and Barrel. $85.50

- A MAC powder blush and brush cleaner solution at Nordstrom. $39.95

- Two bath towels, two hand towels, and a bath mat from Restoration Hardware. I haven't bought new towels in about four years, so it was time. $152.43

- A birthday gift for my brother-in-law and a candle for myself from Williams-Sonoma. $40.50



7:30 p.m. — Dinner at BCD Tofu House after shopping, and I bring home leftovers. I've never been to this place and it was so good! Will definitely be back. $33.00



8:00 p.m. — Last stop, Mitsuwa, a Japanese grocery store. I buy a few veggies, basic sauces, and also a few treats that you can't find in normal grocery stores. This kind of store reminds me of being with my family. $30.21



Total: $723.85