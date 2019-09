A Week In NYC On A $42,000 Salary

Day Two

Day Three

Day Four

Day Five

Day Six

9 a.m. — I did major breakfast prep last night and made oatmeal for the rest of the week. I sauté some pears and put that in the oatmeal with walnuts. I have tea in the office.Noon — I packed my dinner from last night for lunch.7 p.m. — Time to pick up some face cream from the pharmacy. For the past year-and-a-half I have been using a prescription gel called Ziana for acne, but with my new insurance that would've cost me $400. My derm wrote me a prescription for the generic version, but it still costs a ton. Thankfully I found a savings coupon online because this stuff is not cheap. I also buy Witch Hazel.8 p.m. — I have leftover chicken soup and oatmeal for dinner. Not sure why I wanted those two things together.9 a.m. — I bring my breakfast again, same thing as yesterday.Noon — It's my friend's last day at work, so we go out to lunch. We head to a little bakery place and I get a mediocre salad and cookie. We manage to get a nice sunny table in Bryant Park, so that makes up for the overpriced salad. I also grab an iced tea on the way back to work.8 p.m. — I eat some more leftovers for dinner.9 a.m. — Same thing for breakfast again!Noon — I take a walk and drop off some film to be developed. Somehow I end up with an iced tea in my hand before returning to the office. I eat more leftovers for lunch.8 p.m. — Lo mein for dinner. It took me about 30 minutes to make.9 a.m. — I have the same thing for breakfast again. I'll need to shake things up next week. Tea at the office.Noon — Leftovers for lunch, then pick up the film I had developed.5 p.m. — While waiting for my friend to get out of work, I buy another iced tea. I don't normally spend this much at Starbucks in one week, but oh well.7 p.m. — I meet a friend on the Upper East Side for dinner at her favorite Greek restaurant. She knows the owner, so we get a few glasses of wine for free.10 p.m. — Buy a Gatorade. Hydration is the key to life (and not being hungover).11 p.m. — My friend and I make it back to my apartment and have a drink there. Then, we go to a local beer garden.9 a.m. — I make some pancakes and eggs at home.Noon — I go sell some old clothes at Buffalo Exchange. I get $20 in store credit and buy $50 worth of clothing. I then go to buy toothbrushes at CVS ($8), before stopping for a bagel with egg salad on the way home ($5).9 p.m. — MORE leftovers for dinner (seriously time to hit the grocery store).