A Week In NYC On A $45,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennial women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag, for the inspiration.)
Today, a librarian buying concert tickets and taking a physics course on the side.
Today, a librarian buying concert tickets and taking a physics course on the side.
Industry: Higher education (librarian)
Age: 28
Location: Bushwick, Brooklyn
Salary: $45,000
Paycheck (2x a month): around $1,100
Number Of Roommates: 1
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $1,000 (including heat & electricity)
Internet: $25
Cooking gas: around $8
Gym: $11
Transportation (Metrocard): $116.50
Student loans: $213 minimum, but I usually pay $350-$400+
Phone/Netflix: $0 (on my family’s plan, and my parents generously refuse to take my money)
8:45 a.m. — Payday! I check my bank accounts to see that $1,112 has been deposited. This amount is after taxes, $125 for health insurance, and $117 (plus a company match of $87) to my 403b. I have $25 automatically transferred to my emergency/long-term savings account, bringing it up to $3,260. My goal is to get it to at least $5,000, and most months I contribute something extra, but this is the minimum. I plan to put an extra payment towards my student loans this month. $213
10 a.m. — Tickets go on sale for a band I really like (The Hush Sound). It’s a special reunion tour, so I deem it worthy of my entertainment budget funds. $20
10:15 a.m. — I grab a packet of oatmeal and a spoonful of Trader Joe’s super-seed blend from my desk and use the hot water tap in the office kitchen to make breakfast.
1:30 p.m. — I eat at my desk while finishing up my work for the week. I work at a Jewish school, so we get out early on Fridays.
2:30 p.m. — I have some time to kill, so I pop into Madewell and notice that a dress I’ve had my eye on for a wedding this summer has finally made its way to the sale rack. Alas, they don’t have my size. I check on my phone and see that it’s available online...but without the extra 30% discount. I mention the situation to an employee, and she says they’d be happy to order it for me, with free shipping plus the discount. Score! I usually budget $50/month for shopping, but I saved it last month in anticipation of this purchase. $70
4:30 p.m. — A close friend from college is in town after a few years abroad, so I take the subway up to Columbia to meet up with her and another girl, and then back downtown together to Agave for happy hour drinks. I have two $6 margaritas. We’re going to dinner next, so another girl pays and we decide to settle up after our meal.
5:30 p.m. — My friends didn’t eat lunch, so they’re starving. We go to an early dinner at Crooked Knife. We order a bottle of wine to share and I get the shepherd's pie. It takes us too many tries to work out the math on the bill after the wine, but we manage it. I usually only go out to dinner once every month or two, so this is a special occasion. $42
7:45 p.m. — It’s still early, and we’re having a blast catching up, so we move on to Art Bar nearby and switch to beer. We linger over two rounds and eventually split the tab. $15
10:45 p.m. — I resist the urge to stop for a snack and grab the subway home.
Daily Total: $360 (yikes!)
Age: 28
Location: Bushwick, Brooklyn
Salary: $45,000
Paycheck (2x a month): around $1,100
Number Of Roommates: 1
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $1,000 (including heat & electricity)
Internet: $25
Cooking gas: around $8
Gym: $11
Transportation (Metrocard): $116.50
Student loans: $213 minimum, but I usually pay $350-$400+
Phone/Netflix: $0 (on my family’s plan, and my parents generously refuse to take my money)
Day One7 a.m. — I make coffee at home while I pack my lunch for work. I put leftover farro, cucumbers, tomato, and roasted chickpeas in a tupperware last night after dinner, so I just drizzle it with some homemade tahini dressing and cut up some fruit to bring with it. After getting ready, I commute 40-50 minutes by subway to get to work in Manhattan.
8:45 a.m. — Payday! I check my bank accounts to see that $1,112 has been deposited. This amount is after taxes, $125 for health insurance, and $117 (plus a company match of $87) to my 403b. I have $25 automatically transferred to my emergency/long-term savings account, bringing it up to $3,260. My goal is to get it to at least $5,000, and most months I contribute something extra, but this is the minimum. I plan to put an extra payment towards my student loans this month. $213
10 a.m. — Tickets go on sale for a band I really like (The Hush Sound). It’s a special reunion tour, so I deem it worthy of my entertainment budget funds. $20
10:15 a.m. — I grab a packet of oatmeal and a spoonful of Trader Joe’s super-seed blend from my desk and use the hot water tap in the office kitchen to make breakfast.
1:30 p.m. — I eat at my desk while finishing up my work for the week. I work at a Jewish school, so we get out early on Fridays.
2:30 p.m. — I have some time to kill, so I pop into Madewell and notice that a dress I’ve had my eye on for a wedding this summer has finally made its way to the sale rack. Alas, they don’t have my size. I check on my phone and see that it’s available online...but without the extra 30% discount. I mention the situation to an employee, and she says they’d be happy to order it for me, with free shipping plus the discount. Score! I usually budget $50/month for shopping, but I saved it last month in anticipation of this purchase. $70
4:30 p.m. — A close friend from college is in town after a few years abroad, so I take the subway up to Columbia to meet up with her and another girl, and then back downtown together to Agave for happy hour drinks. I have two $6 margaritas. We’re going to dinner next, so another girl pays and we decide to settle up after our meal.
5:30 p.m. — My friends didn’t eat lunch, so they’re starving. We go to an early dinner at Crooked Knife. We order a bottle of wine to share and I get the shepherd's pie. It takes us too many tries to work out the math on the bill after the wine, but we manage it. I usually only go out to dinner once every month or two, so this is a special occasion. $42
7:45 p.m. — It’s still early, and we’re having a blast catching up, so we move on to Art Bar nearby and switch to beer. We linger over two rounds and eventually split the tab. $15
10:45 p.m. — I resist the urge to stop for a snack and grab the subway home.
Daily Total: $360 (yikes!)
Advertisement
Day Two8 a.m. — I get up feeling a little thick-headed, so I drink yesterday’s coffee over ice with two ibuprofen.
9 a.m. — I work a volunteer shift once or twice a month at the Metropolitan Museum of Art library, and today’s my day, so I grab a banana and head to the subway to get there by 10. I have a Dunkin Donut’s gift card, so I stop on the way for a hangover-ameliorating bagel with cream cheese and another iced coffee. I use up my gift card and pay the difference. $0.78
12:30 p.m. — Sometimes I’ll pack a lunch, but I usually save my treats for volunteer days and get a coffee and/or lunch out. Today I stop by Butterfield Market and pick up a steak quesadilla to eat in Central Park on my break. $8
7 p.m. — On my way home from the subway I stop at my neighborhood grocery store to grab some milk and a few other items. I aim to spend $250 a month on groceries, plus another $50 or so for alcohol and eating out, so it’s usually closer to $300. I make some mac-and-cheese with broccoli and chicken for dinner at home. $10
Daily Total: $18.78
Day Three11 a.m. — Today I just want to relax and enjoy my day off. I lounge around my apartment, reading and catching up on TV. I make some oatmeal with blueberries and peanut butter for a late breakfast.
3:45 p.m. — I clean my kitchen and bathroom and then eat my leftover mac-and-cheese dish.
5:00 p.m. — I finally drag myself out for a run, then come home and do some strength training in the living room.
7:30 p.m. — I shower and pull a veggie burger and an English muffin out of the freezer for dinner, with some carrots on the side.
Daily Total: $0
Advertisement
Day Four9 a.m. — I’m going to a professional development workshop this morning, and it doesn’t start until 10, so I get to sleep in a little. I make coffee at home and grab a complimentary granola bar at the event.
1:30 p.m. — I’m back in the office for the afternoon and eat a salad that I’ve brought from home. It’s romaine lettuce with a hard-boiled egg, tomato, corn, cranberries, pecans, and a basil-greek-yogurt dressing.
7:00 p.m. — Dinner is a veggie burger again, this time with some homemade sweet potato oven-fries and broccoli. I watch Jeopardy with my roommate, and we compete against each other.
Daily Total: $0
10 a.m. — Coffee from home and oatmeal at my desk again for breakfast.
Day Five
1:15 p.m. — I eat a ham-on-rye that I brought with me (surprise!).
2:00 p.m. — I’m encouraged to take a full break outside the office, so most days I do. I try to stick with walks and necessary errands, but occasionally some shopping happens. Today I grab shampoo at Harmon ($7) and then go to Trader Joe’s to pick up some coffee and somehow end up with kale chips and dried coconut too ($9). $16
5:30 p.m. — I head to the gym after work. It’s not the best, but you can’t beat the price, particularly in NYC.
7:30 p.m. — Dinner is an egg scramble with leftover sweet potato from yesterday, spinach from the freezer, and some salsa I had in the fridge. If I ever have a bag of fresh spinach that’s on its last legs, I throw it in the freezer. It’s great to crush up and add to just about any dish.
8:00 p.m. — Netflix and chill (the non-suggestive kind).
Daily Total: $16
Day Six10 a.m. — I change it up with some cut fruit and a hard-boiled egg from home for breakfast. Plus coffee, of course.
1:30 p.m. — Lunch is another salad I brought, similar to Monday. It can be kind of a pain to prep and transport two meals a day to work, but it’s so much cheaper and usually more delicious.
7 p.m. — I make another quick stop at the grocery store after work to pick up some frozen vegetables, lettuce, and a few other things. For dinner, I make a grilled ham-and-cheese sandwich on rye, with some of the frozen squash that I bought. $15
9 p.m. — My evening’s entertainment is a physics course that I’m working my way through on Coursera. I was recently reminded how much I enjoyed my high school AP class, so now I’m challenging myself to see how much I remember of Newtonian mechanics. Yes, I’m a nerd.
Daily Total: $15
Day Seven10:30 a.m. — Same breakfast as yesterday.
1:30 p.m. — Today’s salad creation features salsa, corn, and cheese. I wish I had some black beans. Also brought a banana and some almonds that I snack on through the afternoon.
5:30 p.m. — I make it to the gym again today. I stop on my way home from the subway to pick up my laundry from the wash-and-fold, which I do every two or three weeks. I know it would be cheaper to do it myself, but when I think about the hours saved it really doesn’t seem too bad. I dream of a day when I have laundry in my building. $18
7:45 p.m. — Dinner is another veggie burger with the leftover squash, plus some peas and carrots from the freezer. I swear I don’t usually eat so many, but all the weekend excitement meant that I didn’t do my typical batch-cooking, so this is what happens. Must plan meals better next week.
8:30 p.m. — I pack for a bachelorette weekend trip to Lake Placid. I’m definitely at the age where all my friends are getting married, so I have a permanent line item in my budget to save for all the various expenses. This trip was paid for several months ago, so all I have to worry about tomorrow is splitting gas with my roommate (who, conveniently for me, has a car).
Daily Total: $18
Money Diaries are meant to reflect individual women’s experiences and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.
Have a money diary you'd like to share? Send it to us at https://you.refinery29.com/submit-money-diary.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.
Have a money diary you'd like to share? Send it to us at https://you.refinery29.com/submit-money-diary.
Advertisement