A Week In NYC On A $55,000 Salary

Industry: Media

Age: 24

Location: New York, NY

Salary: $55,000

# of roommates: Two



Monthly expenses

Rent: $952

Loan payments: $158

Utilities: ~$23

Transportation: ~$130 per month ($116 for monthly subway card plus at least one trip to Connecticut)

Day One 10:00 a.m. — Working from home, so I make a late breakfast and coffee with my boyfriend, and then spend the day working in front of the fireplace.



5:00 p.m. — Dinner with my dad, stepmom, and boyfriend for my dad’s birthday. The company is excellent, but the food is mediocre at best, so I eat an appetizer and anticipate being hungry later. My stepmom pays as a birthday treat.



9:00 p.m. — Called it, I’m already starving. Time for a phone call to order my favorite chicken sandwich as takeout. I feel no regret as I get melted cheese all over my face. $12.77



11:00 p.m. — After an evening of chilling out on the couch and extensive research, I book four nights at a hotel in Europe as part of a trip my boyfriend and I are planning for the spring. He agrees that rather than pay me back now, he’ll pay for other trip related stuff (luggage and meals) until we’re even. $519.08



Total amount spent: $531.85





Day Two 11:00 a.m. — Brunch at my boyfriend’s parent’s house. His mother buys the groceries and cooks delicious breakfast pizza.



7:55 p.m. — Ran late shooting a video for work, so I call an Uber to my own birthday dinner 60 blocks away. Normally I’d take the subway, but we are so late. Plus, I can expense it to the company. $15.14, but it's expensed, so $0.



10:00 p.m. — Amazing birthday dinner with friends at Awadh on the Upper West Side. They take the check when I go to the bathroom. I am given a firm “no” when I offer to contribute.



10:30 p.m. — Birthday party for a friend at a bar in Harlem. My boyfriend orders and pays for his own beer, I am still tipsy from wine at dinner.



Total amount spent: $0





Day Three 9:00 a.m. — We’re almost out of groceries at my apartment, but it’s my boyfriend’s turn to pay.



10:00 a.m. — On the way home from the store, we stop at Company on Edgecombe for coffee. I intended on cooking breakfast since I have plenty of eggs and bacon, but we see they have breakfast sandwiches on cheddar chive biscuits, so I cave. $24.28



12:00 p.m. — Hulu membership is automatically renewed. $7.99



5:30 p.m. — While prepping homemade broccoli and cheddar soup, I realize I don’t have a peeler with which to skin carrots or potatoes. I order one from Amazon using a birthday gift card. $8.99, but with the gift card it's free. $0.



6:00 p.m. — My boyfriend comes home from work and makes three different kinds of wings for dinner, we watch the Super Bowl from the comfort of our bed.



Total amount spent: $32.27





Day Four 9:00 a.m. — I stop by Starbucks to pick up my latte that I have budgeted in three times a week. $4.84



12:00 p.m. — I bring lunch from home, eat office snacks, and then enjoy leftovers for dinner.



Total amount spent: $4.84



Day Five 9:45 a.m. — I forget to eat breakfast and grab a doughnut on my way to work. $1.12



2:00 p.m. — Leftovers for lunch.



7:00 p.m. — Fashion event after work with free drinks and hors d'oeuvres, plus an ice cream sandwich when I get home.



Total amount spent: $1.12





Day Six 9:20 a.m. — Thank god it’s Wednesday and I get to have coffee. $4.84



12:45 p.m. — I’m bored and want to bond with a coworker, so we pop out for Starbucks round two. $3.10



8:00 p.m. — Dinner is a bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich on an English muffin, made at home.



Total amount spent: $7.94



Day Seven 9:15 a.m. — I forget breakfast again. Another doughnut. Oops, yum. $1.12



1:00 p.m. — Out to lunch with a few of my team members. A rare opportunity since we all have insane schedules, but it’s important for us to bond. It was fun and totally worth the extra money. $13.15



8:30 p.m. — Working overtime, so I can expense dinner. Normally I’d order something small, but the time I spent working was also the time I would have spent grocery shopping and prepping lunch for the next day, so I splurge and get $25 worth of food to last me through the end of the week. $0



Total amount spent: $14.27

