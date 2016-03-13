A Week In Brooklyn On A $91k Salary

Day 6 10 a.m. — The BF is working, so I have the day to myself. I go get my hair done early, since it's tough getting a later appointment. I have a membership at Drybar (which I paid earlier this week), so I only pay tip. $8



11:15 p.m. — I have brunch plans, but I walk by a delicious looking bakery and get a croissant. $1.70



12:30 p.m. — Brunch with friends at Good in the West Village. $24.60



2 p.m. — We head to the Whitney Museum. I'm a member, so I don't pay an entrance fee. I end up buying a book for my boyfriend at the members' rate. $24.45



4:30 p.m. — I pick up some stuff from the tailor. Hate these kinds of bills, but it's stuff that needed to get fixed. $58



5 p.m. — I walk around the West Village. I'm going on a trip in a few weeks and splurge on a cute romper at the Everything but Water pop-up. Closed my eyes and handed over my credit card. I'll deal with the guilt later. $156.78



6:30 p.m. — I stop in to Vin sur Vingt, a wine bar, to get a glass of wine and read a book. $20.42



7:30 p.m. — It's my friend's birthday, so I buy a card from the sale section of a cute shop near my apartment. $2.18



8 p.m. — Feeling lazy and take an Uber to my boyfriend's house. $7.61



8:30 p.m. — I order dinner on Seamless from two different places. I'm craving pasta and the BF wants something healthy. I don't even care how bad I'm being...it's the weekend. I pay for our dinners, since he doesn't have a Seamless account, and we eat and watch Concussion, the Will Smith movie. $44.45



Total: $348.19 (Yikes! Expensive Saturday!)

