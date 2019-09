A Week In Brooklyn On A $91k Salary

Day One

Day 2

MarketingBrooklyn$91,00032$1,100$378.40$1008 a.m. — Read an article last night on tips for a healthier morning. So, I get up and heat up some water and put lemon juice in it to spike my metabolism.8:45 a.m. — Refill my Metrocard with my Benny card, which I contribute pre-tax dollars to through work. Technically not free, but feels like it!9:12 a.m. — Get to work. Fill a bowl of Early Bird granola (which I left here last week) and add some free milk from the office.12 p.m. — Coworkers convince me to go to a sushi spot for lunch. Buy a $12 roll and then see a Teas' Tea. Didn't think twice about how much it would be. Brings my total to over $15. Way too pricey for lunchtime.1:30 p.m. — Transfer $171.37 left over from last week to my savings account, plus an extra $27 for my weekly 52-week savings project. I'm halfway through the "challenge," which I found on Pinterest. By the end of a year, I will have saved $1,378.3:20 p.m. — Need a mental break. Go to Paper Source and buy my mom a birthday card. Why are cards so expensive these days?4 p.m. — Craving a snack. And need stamps. Go to CVS for both.7 p.m. — Decide to take a Physique 57 class with a friend. They're expensive AF, but worth it.8:30 p.m. — We treat ourselves to sushi at Tomo. Somehow ends up being pricey and we didn't even drink alcohol. It comes to $45, but I used my boyfriend's AmEx, since they didn't take Mastercard. He said not to worry about it.7:30 a.m. — Make myself hot tea while getting ready.9 a.m. — Attend a morning work event and get free breakfast. So fun to network in the a.m. with smart individuals.1 p.m. — Lunch meeting. I have a reuben sandwich and a beer. We work on a deal and the person I meet with pays. Very kind of him.7 p.m. — I go over to my best friend's house for dinner in Williamsburg. She picked up wine and ordered in pasta and pizza (so healthy, I know, but it's "Treat Yourself Tuesday"). She wouldn't let me give her any money for dinner.9 p.m. — Take an Uber home to my boyfriend's place.10:30 p.m. — Check my bank account. I got charged my monthly Drybar membership fee. Ugh. Canceling it next month.