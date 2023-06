Fitting neatly between the bold, flirty mini skirt and the dramatic, romantic maxi skirt is the comfortable, ultra-flattering midi skirt. Not too short, not too long — it's just right. The mid-calf length skirt style is versatile, a great day-to-night option, and has become a wardrobe staple , especially for the summer. The semi-casual semi-formal bottoms can easily be dressed down with a crop top and white sneakers or dressed up with a blouse and strappy heels.