Fitting neatly between the bold, flirty mini skirt and the dramatic, romantic maxi skirt is the comfortable, ultra-flattering midi skirt. Not too short, not too long — it's just right. The mid-calf length skirt style is versatile, a great day-to-night option, and has become a wardrobe staple, especially for the summer. The semi-casual semi-formal bottoms can easily be dressed down with a crop top and white sneakers or dressed up with a blouse and strappy heels.
And some trending styles that should be on your radar include satin, cotton, and denim midi skirts, side slit and wrap midi skirts, and printed and floral midi skirts. So if you’re looking for a versatile piece that'll upgrade your style, consider ordering a couple of midi skirts that you can alternate throughout the summer for different vibes and occasions.
