A Brief History Of Melania Trump In White Outfits

With all of this Melania Trump trumplah trumping our news feeds, we had to find out more about her. So, when we dove deeper into who America's potential new first lady is — nay, was — we dug so deep that we arrived at Melania Knauss: model and devotee of an all-white outfit.
It would come as no surprise, then, that the aspiring Carla Bruni wore a white Roksanda Ilinčić dress (which she bought on Net-A-Porter) to the Republican National Convention — a bold, fashion-forward choice that felt like a break from typical potential First Lady looks. And has since worn white several iconic times. But when we looked back at her history of photographed outfits, we noticed that it's not so much a shake-up for Melania: She's always wearing it. But, as basically anyone knows, wearing all-white is quite controversial. Even Carrie Bradshaw said she'd "never be the woman with the perfect hair who can wear white and not spill on it."
The slideshow ahead is proof that, come P. Diddy's annual White Party or the red carpet at the opening of Britney Spears' restaurant Nyla in 2002, the woman's got a knack for finding what works for her and sticking to it. And, yes, causing a stir along the way.