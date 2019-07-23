Mel Robbins's "5 Second Rule" Is The Opposite Of Millennial Burnout

Self-awareness. To be powerful beyond measure, you must know who you are. Your greatest superpower is you being you. Stop trying to fit in and have the courage to live out your unique calling. There is only one you, and there will never be another. Stop chasing all the outside shit and do the inner work to figure out who you are. When you know yourself, you will say no. You will speak from your heart. You will pursue things that call out to you. Self-awareness is critical. It is a skill. And it is something you work on for your entire life.