The Powerful Reason Laverne Cox Goes Makeup-Free

But 20 years later, Cox's relationship with makeup and beauty has radically changed. Now, it serves as a tool to enhance, rather than to hide. "On a day-to-day basis, I always want the makeup to be about celebrating what I look like," she says, adding that it's just as important to her to embrace what she looks like without it. "I’ve gone on dates with no makeup on. I’ve gone to auditions. I never would have done that a few years ago. I’ve evolved how I feel about myself through my transition."