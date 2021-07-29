Megababe’s Anti-Chafing Cream Is A Thick-Thigh Holy Grail

I tried not to get my hopes up because I’ve been disappointed in the past, but Megababe did not let me down. Not even in the slightest. It was the perfect level of sweet glide to prevent the gnarly impact friction usually has on my thighs — and it maintained effectiveness throughout my hot-and-sweaty outings. I managed to avoid reapplication for the few hours I was out, which has not been the norm with past products I've tried that dry up quickly and demand constant reapplication. "I LOVE this product. Last week I was able to hike in shorts for the first time ever without being in pain. This product is amazing. I had to reapply it a couple of times a day (as I was walking all day) and had zero chafing," a fellow Thigh Rescue stan echoed.