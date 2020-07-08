There's plenty to look forward to when it comes to summer: beach trips, bike rides, breaking into your favorite high-rise shorts. Unfortunately, some of these seasonal activities come with one not-so-fun side effect: chafing.
Chafing — a.k.a. the Debbie Downer of June through August — is the result of increased moisture and friction, which typically occurs with activities like exercising, biking, running, or even walking. "Chafing is the repeated skin-on-skin or fabric-on-skin contact that can lead to dryness, irritation, blistering, or breakdown of the skin," Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, MD, NYC-based dermatologist and founder of Entière Dermatology, previously told Refinery29. It can happen anywhere that skin or fabric touch, but the hot spots are the inner thighs, armpits, and nipples.
There is a way to prevent this summer torment, and that's lubing up with anti-chafing creams, which luckily come in formulas and packaging that are far more appealing than they sound. We rounded up a few of our favorites, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.