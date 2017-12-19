But while you’re there to knock 'em dead with your amazing personality, first impressions, by nature, do stick. We're all up to speed on the general set of rules to adhere to when diving into the process: minimal cleavage, nothing too tight, save the bold colors and patterns for a later date. Skipping over your leather mini skirt, however, doesn't mean dressing like a nun. It's all about finding a balance between keeping up with your fashion-forward taste while also keeping things subtle until you get to know them better.